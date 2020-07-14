WENATCHEE — The owner of a Wenatchee business is has launched an initiative to limit the emergency powers of the state governor.
Michael McKee, owner of Mike’s Meats, co-founded the initiative that is working to get 350,000 signatures by Dec. 31. If successful the initiative would go to the state legislature, which could approve it, deny it and send it to the November 2021 ballot — or submit a competing initiative for the ballot.
“The pandemic flu response was never part of the vision of the legislature when they (created the emergency proclamation) and we feel that Governor Inslee has just abused the power that was given to him,” McKee said.
The initiative push, announced Tuesday, would limit emergency proclamations by the governor to 14 days, according to the initiative. The state legislature would then be able to continue to extend the proclamation, but for 14-day periods.
The governor would also have to make emergency proclamations for each county area, according to the initiative. It would mean he would need to make 39 separate emergency proclamations for a statewide emergency, McKee said.
People would also be able to challenge the emergency proclamation in the superior court of each county, according to the initiative. The initiative also wants to ban the ability for parties to appeal a decision by a superior court on an emergency proclamation.
A violation of an emergency order could also only be prosecuted as a misdemeanor not a gross misdemeanor, according to the initiative.
McKee said he believes in the existence of COVID-19 and said he isn’t trying to downplay the danger of the virus. But the governor’s response to handling this pandemic has been inadequate, he said.
“What I’m saying is the way it’s been administered has been unfair from the different essential versus nonessential businesses,” he said.
McKee lives in Quincy and said he sees construction projects on the Microsoft data centers continue, but residential construction remains shut down. It seems like 200 people working together present more of a risk than four to five people, he said
McKee said his butcher shop at Pybus Public Market has been largely unaffected by the pandemic as it is an essential business and has been able to stay open. But his catering business has suffered during the shutdown, he said.
“Well, my catering business is none existent there are no large groups and social distancing,” he said. “So basically that has put a death warrant on my catering business.”