WENATCHEE — Businesses can now work directly with Clean Harbors Environmental Services of Kent to safely dispose of moderate risk waste.
Clean Harbors, a contractor with Chelan County Public Works, will visit about once a month to pick up material at the county's Moderate Risk Waste Facility, which opened Dec. 6 at 3612 Highway 97A.
Businesses eligible for the service must:
- Produce less than 220 pounds (about 25 gallons) of hazardous waste per month
- Produce less than 2.2 pounds (about a quart) of acutely hazardous waste per month
- Store less than 2,200 pounds (about four 55-gallon drums) of hazardous waste
They must also fill out an application and schedule a pick-up date with Clean Harbors. Disposal charges are due before waste collection.
For details on the Moderate Risk Waste Facility and an application, visit wwrld.us/2RCwpz4.