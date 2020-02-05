WENATCHEE — The community conversation about how to increase education quality and meet the needs of all students continues at 6 p.m. Monday at the CAFE (Community for the Advancement of Family Education) office, 766 S. Mission St.
CAFE, a nonprofit that provides opportunities for civic and social engagement, is working with the Wenatchee School District on the event. It follows a Jan. 29 discussion at the Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center, co-hosted by the district and the proposed Pinnacles Prep Charter School.
The discussion Monday will focus on three main areas:
- What skills and mindsets do high school graduates need to succeed?
- How is a child’s education affected by race?
- How can barriers to quality education for all be removed?
All community members are invited to attend.
For information, call CAFE at 667-1926 or the Wenatchee School District at 663-8161.