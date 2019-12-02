CHELAN — Campbell’s Resort plans to build a 24-unit apartment complex next to the Woodin Avenue Bridge in downtown Chelan.
The resort filed an application for the “Campbell Apartments” with the city of Chelan on Oct. 23, according to state Department of Ecology records.
The 1.12-acre site is just south of the bridge, along Okanogan Avenue. The project site is approximately 40 feet from the lake, according to its application.
Site plans included in the application show the apartments broken up into four buildings with two variations of parking: one facing the lake and one facing the street.
If the project is approved, construction is expected to start next spring, according to the application.
The city issued a notice of application to neighbors on Nov. 21 and is taking public comment until Dec. 23. A public hearing date has not been set yet.
Public comment can be submitted to the city’s Department of Planning & Community Development, P.O. Box 1669, Chelan, WA, 98816.