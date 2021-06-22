WENATCHEE — Campfires are now prohibited in many lower elevation areas in Chelan County as the danger of fire increases.
The updated fire designation is high for the county’s Valley Zone and moderate for the Chelan Mountain Zone.
Campers can check to see which zones are affected at wwrld.us/firehazard.
Attended campfires at private residences and hosted campgrounds are allowed.
Bob Plumb, Chelan County fire marshal, advised people to be on the lookout for changes to fire designations throughout the Wenatchee Valley and Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest.
Open burning closed on June 1. Use and display of fireworks is prohibited.