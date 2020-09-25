WENATCHEE — Campfires are now allowed in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest.
The Forest Service lifted the ban Friday at locations where campfires are normally allowed on the Methow Valley, Tonasket, Chelan, Entiat, Wenatchee River, Cle Elum, and Naches Ranger Districts.
“Shorter daylight hours, cooler temperatures and some precipitation in the Cascades prompted us to permit campfires again,” said Acting Forest Fire Management Officer Mike Davis in a news release. “Even though restrictions have been lessened, there is still a risk for wildland fires.”
Year-round restrictions remain in effect and prohibit campfires within a half mile of some Wilderness Area lakes, as well as some locations at high elevation. See the Forest Service’s Fire Restrictions page for details.
Noting wet fall weather, Davis cautioned against relaxed attitudes toward fire danger, particularly with warm and dry temperatures expected next week.
“... it won’t take long for the lighter fuels to dry out,” Davis said. “The heavier fuels won’t see good moisture recovery until we get significantly more precipitation, so we could still see increased fire activity. Please continue to be cautious.”
Forest visitors should use an established fire pit or campfire ring in campgrounds; clear flammable materials from around the pit; and keep the fire small. Campfires should not be left unattended and should be extinguished and cold to the touch before leaving.