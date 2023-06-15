The Wenatchee Valley was inundated in smoke Thursday due to wildfire smoke that blew down from Canada. More than a million acres have burned as a part of the Donnie Creek Fire. The smoke is expected to move out of the state to the northeast.
WENATCHEE — A layer of smoke made its way to the Wenatchee Valley from Canada Thursday afternoon, worsening air quality in the area.
More than a million acres is burning in northeast British Columbia as part of the Donnie Creek Fire and is primarily responsible for the smoke in the Wenatchee Valley Thursday, according to Matthew Dehr, wildfire meteorologist for the state Department of Natural Resources, on the Washington Smoke Blog.
Air quality in the cities of Wenatchee and Chelan dipped well into "moderate" Thursday afternoon.
People especially sensitive — like people with heart or lung diseases, people 18 and younger, or older than 65, pregnant people and outdoor workers — should consider reducing exposure by limiting time outside or avoiding strenuous, outdoor activity.
The Air Quality Index hit 86 at 3 p.m. in Wenatchee and other sensors in the area indicating that conditions are worsening, according to AirNow.
The wildfire smoke made its way to Central Washington due to strong winds from earlier this week but is currently departing the state to the northeast.
Strong winds are forecasted for Friday and continue through the weekend, clearing out the smoke currently in the area and improving air quality, Dehr said.
Significant fire potential in the state, however, remains low, less than 1% chance, according to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center. Fire potential increases to "normal," 1% to 4% chance, on Saturday in the Wenatchee National Forest, the city of Wenatchee and Yakima.
