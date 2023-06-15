Wildfire smoke - canada

The Wenatchee Valley was inundated in smoke Thursday due to wildfire smoke that blew down from Canada. More than a million acres have burned as a part of the Donnie Creek Fire. The smoke is expected to move out of the state to the northeast.

WENATCHEE — A layer of smoke made its way to the Wenatchee Valley from Canada Thursday afternoon, worsening air quality in the area.

More than a million acres is burning in northeast British Columbia as part of the Donnie Creek Fire and is primarily responsible for the smoke in the Wenatchee Valley Thursday, according to Matthew Dehr, wildfire meteorologist for the state Department of Natural Resources, on the Washington Smoke Blog.



