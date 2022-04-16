EAST WENATCHEE — Two candidates applied by Friday afternoon for a vacant seat on the Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority Board’s economic development panel.
Allen R. Steele, of Manson, and Richard DeRock, of Wenatchee, had applied, according to records. The seat is held by board member Rory Turner, who announced March 17 he will resign April 30.
Steele, father of Rep. Mike Steele, R-Chelan, wrote in his application his reasons for wanting to serve included that he had “lived and worked in Chelan County my entire life.”
Allen Steele’s grandfather homesteaded on Howard Flat in 1894. Steele grew his own apples and cherries for more than 60 years as a small business while working for the state Department of Transportation, and retired from WSDOT after 32 years.
His other reasons for serving included being “excited about the growth we are seeing in our region.”
“I feel like I would bring a unique history, perspective and thoughtful observations to the port,” he wrote.
DeRock, Link Transit CEO/general manager, wrote in his application he has been interested in the port since moving to the area 20 years ago.
“I am convinced that the role of economic development and the health of our commercial airport are critical to the long-term future of the region,” he wrote.
DeRock said his other reasons for serving included believing “the parent organizations of the airport needed to be involved in regional transportation planning decisions and that regional economic development should be connected to our transportation investment decisions.”
Port commissioners in March set a timeline for hiring a replacement, which included a 5 p.m. Friday deadline for applications.
It also included a workshop April 19 to decide who they would interview and announce finalists.
There will be a special meeting at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Confluence Technology Center, 285 Technology Way, in part to discuss the vacancy.
The commission is scheduled to interview each finalist during a public meeting on April 26, but that could change if the timeline for applications is extended.
“At Tuesday’s (April 19) board workshop session, the board will determine next steps,” wrote Jim Kuntz, port CEO, in an email. “If we only get one application, I am assuming the board will extend the application period.”
Commissioners have 90 days from Turner’s last day, or until July 29, to fill the spot.
Candidates must live in Port of Chelan County District 3, which includes Chelan, Manson, Entiat and the north portion of the city of Wenatchee.
The appointed person will serve until the November 2023 election, when he or she may decide to run for the office.
The monthly District 3 commissioner salary is $1,000 and health insurance is provided, according to the port’s website. Commissioners are also paid a stipend $128 per meeting, up to 96 meetings per year and only one paid meeting per day. Mileage is also reimbursed for port-related business.
The application is available at https://bit.ly/3rqQ9Xp.