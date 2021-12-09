WENATCHEE — Chelan County residents have an opportunity to be part of the county's decision-making process regarding issues like zoning, annexation, boundary line adjustments and other important planning activities.
Chelan County commissioners are seeking applicants interested in serving on the planning commission or boundary review board.
The planning commission is composed of a nine-member citizen advisory board appointed to four-year terms by the commissioners, three from each district.
One seat will open in January for District 3, which covers a portion of northeastern Wenatchee, Entiat, Chelan and Manson.
The seat is currently occupied by Carl Blum, said Jill FitzSimmon, Chelan County spokesperson. He is expected to apply to be reappointed as well, she said.
The planning commission meets monthly to review zoning regulations, other planning activities and consider changes to the Chelan County Comprehensive Plan, a piece of legislation that outlines the county's future goals.
Find a copy of the Chelan County Comprehensive Plan at wwrld.us/plan.
Applicants also are needed for the five-member Washington State Boundary Review Board for Chelan County. The governor appoints two out of the five positions, the third is appointed by the county and the fourth by cities in the county.
The fifth position — the one currently open — is appointed by the existing boundary review board members, according to a Chelan County news release.
The board also meets monthly and is responsible for providing an impartial decision on boundary issues like annexations and changes to boundary lines.
Those interested in the planning commission or boundary review board positions, people can reach out to County Commissioner Tiffany Gering at tiffany.gering@co.chelan.wa.us.
The board of commissioners will make the appointment for the planning commission seat, FitzSimmons said.
