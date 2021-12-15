Mr. and Mrs. Claus and the Orchard Middle School mascot surround a student in her family's car for a photograph during Wednesday night's Candy Cane Lane event at the school. It's the second year for the holiday event where teachers deck out the parking lot and themselves, hand out candy canes and greet their students as they drive through. Last year, it was a response to remote learning. This year, it was for fun.
WENATCHEE — From blow-up dolls, music and lights to costumes, candy canes and an art scene built by two teachers, Orchard Middle School’s parking lot became a winter wonderland Wednesday evening.
Despite brisk 27-degree temperatures, staff members transformed the parking lot into a candy cane lane for the second year in a row.
Students, former students and their families drove through the route in the parking lot, greeted by waving teachers on each side. They also stopped for photos with the teachers dressed in holiday garb.
Last year’s event was organized out of necessity with remote learning and a lack of face-to-face interaction due to COVID-19. But with a large turnout and positive reviews, the staff decided to bring it back this year.
Amy Spietz, an Orchard P.E. teacher, said the event is a good way to see both students and their families.
“These three weeks before holidays are stressful, I think, for everybody in life,” Spietz said. “This is just kind of a two-hour chunk where we get to forget that and have fun and enjoy each other.”
Spietz, sporting a festive light-up Christmas sweater Wednesday, has a different holiday outfit for every school day this week. And she wasn’t the only one who dressed the part.
“We got Rudolph, we got Mrs. Claus, Santa Claus,” Spietz said, “we have an elf running around here. Costumes make the event.”
The event had a practical purpose, too. Taunya Brown, Orchard’s principal, said 30 families also received food baskets Wednesday. The school’s Associated Student Body recently ran a coin drive which raised money for the boxes. Community members also donated funds and families received gift cards to local businesses.
In total, Brown said she hoped to see around 100 families during the two-hour event.
"All I Want for Christmas is You," "Let it Snow" and other Christmas favorites blared on speakers while passengers took in the sights. Spietz said staff members plan to stock up on after-holiday deals to stash decorations away for the event they hope to continue next year.
“After we get it set up and turn the lights on, I look around and think about how it could be better for next year,” she said. “It’s never-ending. Like, striving for bigger and better next year.”
