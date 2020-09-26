WENATCHEE — Is Trick or Treat on the Avenue, Wenatchee’s annual downtown Halloween candy giveaway, cancelled? Not exactly, but it will be modified to meet social distancing guidelines.
On Oct. 31, volunteers with Candy Cruz will pass out goodies to trick or treaters in drive-through fashion at three Wenatchee locations, Pybus Public Market said Friday in a news release.
All volunteers will wear masks and gloves and participants will be required to wear a mask, as well. Walk-up trick or treating is not allowed.
These are the places trick or treaters can pick up candy:
- Downtown Wenatchee, 1-3 p.m.: Enter from Columbia Street then drive up Second Street and cruise for two blocks.
- Pybus Public Market, 2-4 p.m.: Enter Worthen Street via Fifth Street or the Thurston Street underpass. Take River Drive near Little Red’s Bakery and Espresso and then follow along the river by the Orondo Avenue boat launch.
- Town Toyota Center, 2-5 p.m.: Enter at the main entrance and follow a directed route to receive candy.
The event is hosted by Pybus, the Wenatchee Downtown Association and the city of Wenatchee’s Department of Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services.