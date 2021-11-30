TONASKET — Fire destroyed a marijuana growing and processing business and a boat storage facility Friday.
Firefighters received a report about the fire about 7:10 a.m. on Longanecker Road in Tonasket, said Andy Gasho, Okanogan County District 4 fire chief.
But “there wasn’t much we could do” to stop the fire, he said. Crews from Omak and Orville helped Tonasket firefighters.
Both Sun Kissed Cannabis and what the fire department says was a boat storage facility were destroyed in the fire.
Gasho said the burned buildings were connected by a breezeway and were about 80 by 200 feet in size. The space had previously been used as an apple warehouse.
Greg Grimes, owner of the family-run Sun Kissed Cannabis, said Monday he was devastated. “I’m still in shock,” he said. “I don’t know how to describe it.”
Sun Kissed Cannabis has been using the building for four years, he said. The business used their facility to grow marijuana as well as provide space for local cannabis farmers to dry and process products.
The facility was used to help local farmers who needed help, from harvesting to just leasing them space, he said.
Grimes said he has spent more than $3 million getting the business running in Tonasket.
The fire destroyed thousands of pounds of marijuana. “It’s a huge amount of money” lost, he said.
“Everything I had was in that building, everything I’ve worked for,” he said. But now there is nothing but ash left.
Okanogan County Sheriff Tony Hawley said Monday that $1.3 million worth of boats were also lost in the fire. The cause of the fire is being investigated, the sheriff said.
