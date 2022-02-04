WATERVILLE — Opponents and supporters of a new state capital gains tax presented oral arguments Friday in Douglas County Superior Court.
A group of plaintiffs who’ve filed lawsuits against the state of Washington and state Department of Revenue say Senate Bill 5096, which levies a 7% tax on the capital gains of the sale of assets exceeding $250,000, with some exemptions, is an income tax.
The tax is estimated to raise $445 million each year beginning in 2023 and would be used to fund fund K-12 education.
The conservative group Freedom Foundation filed the suit in April on behalf of state residents, including Chris Quinn of East Wenatchee.
Quinn wrote in a declaration filed in Superior Court that he derives 100% of his income from long-term investments and the capital gains tax will have a negative effect on his retirement.
A group of 10 plaintiffs that includes Orondo orchardist April Clayton and the Washington Farm Bureau filed a similar lawsuit in May against the state and the state Department of Revenue. The two cases were consolidated in July.
Opponent believe the capital gains tax is a step toward an income tax, which Washington does not have. Supporters argue that on top of funding education, the tax forces the wealthy to pay a higher share of their income in taxes and would help rebalance the state’s tax code.
The state and the plaintiffs filed motions for summary judgment on Jan. 21, asking Judge Brian Huber to issue a decision. The two sides argued their cases Friday before Huber.
One point of contention was whether the tax is an excise tax or property tax.
An attorney for the state, Solicitor General Noah Purcell, argued that the capital gains tax is an excise tax, not unlike a real estate excise tax.
“A property tax is a tax that a person owes just because they own property and is measured by the value of the property,” Purcell said. “That is not remotely how the capital gains excise tax works, your honor. The capital gains excise tax does not apply based on what property you own or its value.”
He said it’s not unlike a real estate excise tax, which takes money from the sale of property, not the value of the property.
Former state Attorney General Rob McKenna represented the plaintiffs and argued the tax is a property tax and would violate the state constitution.
“A tax on the receipt of income is a tax on property,” McKenna said. “That’s a property tax, it must satisfy Article VII’s uniformity and rate limitation requirements, but the capital gains tax violates both those requirements.”
Article VII of the state Constitution requires property taxes to be uniform and within the territorial limits of the authority imposing the tax, in this case Washington. Part of the plaintiffs’ argument against the tax is that it can be taken from profits from capital gains earned out of state.
McKenna disagreed with Purcell’s argument that the tax is like a real estate excise tax.
“The new capital gains tax is only concerned with reaching the net income earned from capital assets, not with taxing the sales transactions themselves, unlike the real estate excise tax and other transaction-based excise taxes,” McKenna said.
The judge said he hopes to issue a decision within a few weeks.