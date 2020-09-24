EAST WENATCHEE — Police arrested a driver who crashed into an electrical box late Wednesday night, taking out power for roughly 1,000 East Wenatchee customers.
East Wenatchee Police Chief Rick Johnson said the 29-year-old East Wenatchee man was heading down Jarvis Avenue when he swerved off of the road. The driver, who was in a GMC Sierra truck carrying a passenger, hit a tree and then hit two unoccupied cars before high centering on rocks and electrical boxes.
Nearby residents who heard the crash called in the incident at 9:48 p.m., he said. Once the officers arrived they smelled alcohol coming from both the driver and passenger.
No one was seriously injured in the crash, he said. The driver was taken into custody for suspected drunk driving.
Douglas County PUD restored power to those affected at about 11 p.m.