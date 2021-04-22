MALAGA — Two people were transported to Central Washington Hospital on Thursday after a sedan rear-ended a school bus.
The 2003 Buick collided with the Wenatchee School District bus about 12:15 p.m. as the bus was coming to a stop in Malaga, said Chief Jason Reinfeld with the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office.
A student was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and the driver of the Buick, a 73-year-old Malaga man, was transported with injuries, Reinfeld said. The extent of the man’s injuries were not immediately clear.
Six students were riding in the bus and arrangements were being made to take them home, Reinfeld said.
West Malaga Road and Riviera Boulevard remained closed at 1:45 p.m. while the sheriff’s office and Washington State Patrol investigated the crash.