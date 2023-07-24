230725-newslocal-carshow 01.JPG
Gold Bar resident Randy Koch's 1957 Chevy Custom Vette on display at Entiat's Classic Car Show Saturday at Entiat City Park. The car has made appearances during the Seattle Torchlight Parade and has been in the Koch's family since 1978.

ENTIAT — Ravyn sat on the grass of Entiat City Park Saturday, glistening under the early afternoon sun. It’s rude to stare, but those around her couldn’t help but gawk as they walked by.

If Ravyn looks familiar, there’s a reason: she’s traveled with Seattle royalty in the Seafair Torchlight parade, and will do so again this weekend.

Steve Souchek, of Duvall, looks inside David Pepin's 1932 Ford 5-window Coupe at Entiat's Classic Car Show Saturday at Entiat City Park.
Various stickers on the back window of Steve Hunter's 1951 Chevy Wagon on display at Entiat's Classic Car Show Saturday at Entiat City Park.
The Ragged Edge boat speeds down the Columbia River during an Entiat Vintage Raceboat Regatta exhibition race Saturday near Entiat City Park.
Gary Odegard, left, and Bonnie McDonald, both of Kenmore, watch vintage hydros speed down the Columbia River during an Entiat Vintage Raceboat Regatta exhibition race Saturday near Entiat City Park.
Jimmy LaBrie, of Brewster, leads two other vintage supercharged hydros down the stretch during an Entiat Vintage Raceboat Regatta exhibition race Saturday near Entiat City Park.


