Gold Bar resident Randy Koch's 1957 Chevy Custom Vette on display at Entiat's Classic Car Show Saturday at Entiat City Park. The car has made appearances during the Seattle Torchlight Parade and has been in the Koch's family since 1978.
ENTIAT — Ravyn sat on the grass of Entiat City Park Saturday, glistening under the early afternoon sun. It’s rude to stare, but those around her couldn’t help but gawk as they walked by.
If Ravyn looks familiar, there’s a reason: she’s traveled with Seattle royalty in the Seafair Torchlight parade, and will do so again this weekend.
She’s had some work done, but to Randy Koch, who sat with her, she’s perfect.
“A little flighty on the bumps and the turns,” Koch said of driving Ravyn, a 1957 Corvette, “but fun as hell.”
Ravyn was one of nearly 70 cars in the park Saturday afternoon for a vintage car show, hosted by the Wenatchee Valley Cruisers Car Club, that ran in conjunction Vintage Only Hydro race.
The hydroplanes got the all-clear just after 1 p.m. due to windy conditions. When they did, a crane lowered the boats one by one into Lake Entiat to start the day’s races. In total, 27 boats from Washington, Oregon and California took part in this year’s races, which spread heats out over two days in the 1.25 mile course.
Race Directors Stephanie and Steve Aird said the park makes an ideal location.
“Everyone loves the venue, they love the Entiat River,” Stephanie Aird said.
The hydroplane races returned to the river for the second year, with the addition of the car show. As the event continues to grow, Stephanie eyes even more.
“I’m hoping next year, we can do a little bit more,” Stephanie said, suggesting a parade could be added to the weekend in the future.
While waiting for the hydroplanes, hundreds of attendees flocked to get a closer look at the vintage cars.
For Koch, who can be found at competitions throughout the Northwest, winning is a perk, but not the purpose.
“This car — first off, it was grandpa’s and dad’s,” Koch said, “so there’s a lot of sentimental value there.”
Three generations of Kochs have owned the car — initially dubbed “The Batmobile” — since 1978. When Randy Koch, a machinist from Gold Bar, took ownership in 2004, the origins of the car was a mystery.
In recent years, it was discovered the car has a roundabout connection to the actual Batmobile. “Ravyn” was created in 1967 by Von Hunter, a custom car builder in Portland. A year prior, Hunter’s mentor, George Barris, designed and built the original Batmobile for the 1966 film and TV show, “Batman.”
The car has made appearances during the Seattle Torchlight Parade, with Mayor Jenny Durkan taking a spin in 2019, and Miss Seattle Sofia De Silva going for a ride last year.
When not at car shows throughout the northwest, Koch said he’s hit 110 mph, though added safety is key and that he’s never gotten a ticket.
“I don’t abuse it,” he said, “but you have to open it up every once in a while.”
Transitioning from driving the customized convertible to his daily commuter, a 2014 Hyundai, is a bit of an adjustment.
“It doesn’t have the vroom or the testosterone, but it’s a lot easier to drive,” he said.
Koch said he’s done with the essential work on the car. In recent years, he’s gotten the vehicle detailed, and freshly painted the ‘Vette “black cherry with a little candy apple red.”
“That’s what gives it the little extra sparkle,” he said.
With so much sentimental value, Koch said he’s shot down several prospective buyers.
“If I were to give you a number, it’s a lot more than it’s worth,” he told one, “and it’s worth a lot.”
Koch said he intends to keep the car in his family, and pass it on to either his son or nephew.
“For a car, for an inanimate object, she’s part of the family,” Koch said.
