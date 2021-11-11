LAKE WENATCHEE — Not every hike has to be a sufferfest like Carne Mountain, but what’s an adventure without repeatedly questioning one’s choices.
I took an extended 17-mile-long late-season hike up the mountain on oct. 30. The route is normally about seven miles roundtrip, except I like pain and lack a proper off-roading vehicle.
The trail starts at the Phelps Creek Trailhead and is a fairly simple in-and-back hike, featuring switchbacks, a basin of larch trees and 360 degrees of mountainous views for all who summit.
I brought my 35mm film camera and a roll of expired slide film from 2005 to document the trip.
The day’s first big decision came at about 9 a.m. My car could not handle worsening road conditions.
I chose to walk the remaining five miles to the trailhead. Frozen puddles and leaves crunched beneath my feet.
October is generally when I try to wrap up hiking before wintry conditions make areas like the Glacier Peaks Wilderness mostly inaccessible.
Carne Mountain Trail started as I expected, a tad snowy with a lot of uphill switchbacks.
I climbed over a few trees on the way up and strapped spikes to my shoes once the path got snowy.
The further up I climbed, the deeper snow became.
Several hikers had blazed footsteps earlier in the morning, making route-finding easy for me.
Adventure part two began once I arrived at a basin below Carne Mountain.
Snow. So much snow. Multiple feet of snow. Everywhere.
The basin sits below Carne Mountain’s cliffside with a meandering creek running through.
I decided to follow people’s tracks until they withered out. The half on-trail half vaguely-on-trail route took me up a frozen creek bed and then along a snowy traverse.
The sky was so clear and blue it looked noticeably deeper than hazy views from last summer.
I passed by a group of hikers on their way down who seemed just as happy to be outside as I was.
The real drudge began while ascending to Carne Mountain’s ridgeline through a larch-filled forest. Each step had to be carefully placed or I would drop a foot down into snowy white fluff.
Bright green lichen could be seen growing on trees as they shed the last of their yellow needles.
Making it to Carne Mountain’s ridge line was like a birthday present. The last half mile, as I hiked just over 7,000 feet, gifted me snow-capped scenes of the Cascades from nearly all angles.
I summited after 2:15 p.m. with views clear enough to see Mt. Rainier. Mountains towered above Spider Meadow and other nearby valleys.
Leaving the ridge felt bittersweet but I was ready to be done by the time I reached the basin below.
The rest of the snowy way down went something like this: Step and slide, then step back up, then slide a little more.
My shaky knees finally arrived at the trailhead by dusk, meaning only five more miles to go.
Stars came out above me for the last bit of road walking. Temperatures also dropped below freezing.
The spooky walk back was not planned, but I did come prepared with layers of warm clothing, a map and a headlamp.
The hour was admittedly much later than I anticipated upon arriving at the car.
A few lessons I learned from the trip include October days are shorter than July days, day-hikes need as much preparation as backpacking trips and parking five miles from a trailhead is entirely excessive.
I came, I went, I learned, I suffered. It’s all a part of the journey.