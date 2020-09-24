EAST WENATCHEE — U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos has honored Cascade Elementary School and other schools nationwide for exemplary academic performance.
The Eastmont School District school was among four state schools named to be a National Blue Ribbon School, according to a Department of Education press release on Thursday. The award recognizes the work of educators, families and communities.
The agency will hold a virtual award ceremony for the 317 public school winners from across the U.S. on Nov. 12-13.