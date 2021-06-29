LEAVENWORTH — An air conditioning outage Tuesday forced temporary changes at Cascade Medical in Leavenworth.
All Tuesday afternoon clinic appointments were rescheduled and acute care patients were transferred to new facilities, Cascade said in a Facebook post at 10:25 a.m. Tuesday. Wednesday appointments also were rescheduled.
The emergency department will remain open and anyone in need of urgent care should not hesitate to call 911 or visit Cascade, the post said.
The hospital found a fix for the air conditioning issue by Wednesday morning.
The building is cooling down and will be suitable for care, said Clint Strand, a spokesperson with the hospital.
Cascade is open to walk-ins, lab and radiology should be open by noon Wednesday, he said. The clinic will be rescheduling patients and open in a limited capacity depending on staffing levels.
The hospital will be running “business as usual” come Thursday, he said.