WENATCHEE — Rape charges against a Wenatchee man were dismissed due to a lack of evidence.
Graciano Farias, 26, was accused of raping a 15-year-old girl in July 2017. He was charged in 2018 with second-degree rape and third-degree child rape in Chelan County Superior Court.
The case was dismissed without prejudice on Thursday after Deputy Prosecutor Julia Hartnell told Judge Travis Brandt she didn’t have enough evidence to prove her case without reasonable doubt, according to court documents.
However, prosecutors can refile charges should they develop new evidence.
Farias has been free from custody since posting $25,000 bail shortly after his February 2018 arrest.