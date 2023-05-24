Cashmere barbecue is back

At 400 Aplets Way — where the roadway goes into town over the Wenatchee River and intersects with Pleasant Avenue — Yellow Rose Barbecue is in the same building as was Country Boy’s, with virtually the same look.
My wife, Vicki, and I walked up to the counter and ordered off of a chalkboard menu. By 6 p.m., the place was out of brisket sandwich and prime brisket, along with the chicken. I heard good things about the pork burnt ends and paired it with coleslaw and cornbread. Vicki chose the pulled pork sandwich and french fries.
A major exclusion to the menu were the homemade potato chips, a popular option at Country Boy’s.
We stopped off at a self-serve bar of two types of barbecue sauce (house or sweet and spicy), water, and cutlery and headed outside for a shady spot under the trees lining Aplets Way. It’s a wonderful location for catching up on each other’s work week.
Before long our food was set in front of us. New extras with our meal included pickled cucumbers and onions. A couple months ago, I was served pickled onions with a pork meal during a trip in Portugal and was taught to eat it with a bite of pork by a non-English speaking waiter. I was excited to see it served here.
The first bite into my burnt ends and I knew I would be back for more. It’s a very smoky taste — natural, and warm flavor. I tried some of each sauce — there’s a subtle difference in taste — but wanted to savor the inhibited smokiness. Adding the onions to a bite brought back good memories of our trip.
Vicki enjoyed the french fries, liking the crunch of the seasoning. The coleslaw was flavored with more spice than Country Boy’s, and the cornbread with honey butter was moist and quickly gone. Vicki asked for no sauce (not a fan of sweet meat) on her pulled pork, but thought it needed more seasoning. I gladly finished it off for her, adding different sauce combinations.
We are looking forward to trying out the brisket, smoked turkey breast and chicken. And if we aren’t pigs ourselves, will add a slice of pecan pie.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone