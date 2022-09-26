CASHMERE — The victim of a fatal shooting Friday in Cashmere has been identified as 22-year-old Gustavo Urbina-Sotelo of Cashmere.
Detectives believe Urbina-Sotelo was shot at least three times about 11 p.m. during a fight in the Cashmere Valley Bank parking lot on Aplets Way, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Chelan County Superior Court. He died while being transported by ambulance to Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee.
Jesus Torres-Lucatero, 24, of Cashmere was arrested about 6 a.m. Saturday at his home in Cashmere on suspicion of second-degree murder. Jesus Torres-Lucatero’s brother, Guillermo Torres-Lucatero, 22, who allegedly drove Jesus Torres-Lucatero from the scene, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree rendering criminal assistance.
Two reported incidents Friday preceded the shooting.
Urbina-Sotelo’s 17-year-old brother told detectives after the shooting that he was confronted by a group of people in a blue sedan earlier in the evening at a gas station in Cashmere, the affidavit said. He said he later saw someone in a silver convertible, which was accompanied by the blue sedan, throw a beer bottle at the front door of Urbina-Sotelo’s home on River Street.
Urbina-Sotelo and his brother then drove separately to Cashmere Valley Bank, followed by the sedan and convertible. At the bank, Urbina-Sotelo fought with the driver of the convertible, identified as Guillermo Torres-Lucatero, and Urbina-Sotelo’s brother fought with a 22-year-old passenger of the convertible, the affidavit said.
Jesus Torres-Lucatero and Urbina-Sotelo's brother told detectives that during the fight Urbina-Sotelo struck Guillermo Torres-Lucatero with a baseball bat, the affidavit said.
Jesus Torres-Lucatero told Det. Ernie Senseney in a 7 a.m. interview at the Chelan County Sheriff's Office in Wenatchee that he was scared for his brother and he fired three shots at Urbina-Sotelo with a Glock 19 9 mm pistol from a distance of just over arm’s length, the affidavit said.
Urbina-Sotelo was shot in the head, chest and forearm. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday, said Chelan County Coroner Wayne Harris.
Jesus Torres-Lucatero told Senseney that he and Urbina-Sotelo were former friends who've had problems with each other for years, the affidavit said.
Jesus Torres-Lucatero made a preliminary appearance Monday afternoon in Superior Court where bail was set at $1 million. Guillermo Torres-Lucatero's bail was set at $500,000. Both are being held at the Chelan County Regional Justice Center.
In December 2019, Jesus-Torres-Lucatero was arrested for assaulting Guillermo Torres-Lucatero, but the case was dismissed from Chelan County District Court under an agreement that he complete a mental health diversion program.
