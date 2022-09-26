CASHMERE — The victim of a fatal shooting Friday in Cashmere has been identified as 22-year-old Gustavo Urbina-Sotelo of Cashmere.

Detectives believe Urbina-Sotelo was shot at least three times about 11 p.m. during a fight in the Cashmere Valley Bank parking lot on Aplets Way, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Chelan County Superior Court. He died while being transported by ambulance to Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee.



