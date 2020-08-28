WENATCHEE — A 21-year-old Cashmere man was arrested Friday after an hours-long standoff with officers.
The man, whose name wasn’t released, fled after a Washington State Patrol trooper tried to pull him over about 9:50 a.m., said Jason Reinfeld with the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office.
The man drove to an apartment on the 1400 block of Central Avenue, which was rented by acquaintances, and barricaded himself inside. The residents left the apartment, Reinfeld said.
“He wasn’t welcome there running from police,” Reinfeld said.
The Chelan County Regional SWAT Team was called to the scene at 12:15 p.m. because the tenant had two legally owned firearms in the apartment, Reinfeld said.
SWAT members breached the doorway and arrested the man without incident about 2:30 p.m. on suspicion of felony eluding, Reinfeld said.
The apartment was located on the second floor of a building containing eight individual apartments, Reinfeld said. All occupants of adjacent apartments were evacuated before SWAT broke into the apartment.