SPOKANE — A former Cashmere resident looking to avoid deportation to Mexico saw his bid to reverse a criminal conviction denied Tuesday.
Juan Manuel Flores-Arroyo, 27, pleaded guilty in July 2017 of firing a shot into the air while riding in a car and was sentenced to 15 months prison. As a result of the conviction, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is removing Flores-Arroyo from the country.
Flores-Arroyo attempted to withdraw the guilty plea in September 2018 in Chelan County Superior Court on the grounds that he wasn’t aware when pleading guilty that he could be deported and that his attorney, George Trejo of Yakima, provided inadequate counsel.
The motion was denied. Flores-Arroyo took his case to the state Court of Appeals, and argued that he received ineffective counsel and that superior court erred in excluding evidence offered to attack Trejo’s credibility.
Flores-Arroyo entered the U.S. as an inspected visitor in 2013 because he feared he would be murdered, like his father and uncle, if he returned to Michoacán, a state in western Mexico.
“My fear of death in Mexico was so intense in 2013 I stayed in the U.S.,” Flores-Arroyo wrote in an affidavit in support of refugee and removal relief.
The World was unable to verify his current whereabouts.
The Court of Appeals denied Flores-Arroyo appeal on Tuesday, ruling that Trejo did in fact provide adequate counsel and that the superior court was not wrong to disallow questions about Trejo’s character.
Judge ACJ Korsmo noted in the decision that Flores-Arroyo was arrested on suspicion of drive-by shooting, possession of methamphetamine and alien in possession of a firearm but was able to only plead guilty to drive-by shooting.
Korsmo wrote, “Mr. Trejo correctly informed Mr. Flores-Arroyo that he could face immigration consequences, including possible deportation, if he chose to plead guilty to drive-by shooting. This advice was accurate and sufficient for an offense with unclear immigration consequences. Had Mr. Flores-Arroyo pleaded guilty to his other two offenses or been convicted for these offenses, his immigration consequences were likely far worse.”
Flores-Arroyo’s current attorney, Kevin March, said his client will likely file a petition with the state Supreme Court. The appeal would be due within 30 days.