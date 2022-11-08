CASHMERE — The Chelan County hearing examiner held a public hearing Wednesday to review a conditional use permit to operate an already existing mobile home park in Cashmere and add 14 new RV spots.

The application submitted in January would include the new 14 RV spots and the existing nine mobile homes and three cabin buildings, according to county documents.



Oscar Rodriguez: (509) 665-1179

rodriguez@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?