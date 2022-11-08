CASHMERE — The Chelan County hearing examiner held a public hearing Wednesday to review a conditional use permit to operate an already existing mobile home park in Cashmere and add 14 new RV spots.
The application submitted in January would include the new 14 RV spots and the existing nine mobile homes and three cabin buildings, according to county documents.
A couple of Chelan County’s conditions of approval would require that the owner, Roy Haueter, enforce a 90-day limit for any vehicles or RVs at the park. The park is on 2 acres purchased by the applicant in 2012 for $250,000. Hauter is from Coeur D’alene, Idaho.
County staff had not decided how they would enforce this rule. The hearing examiner took suggestions from county staff as well as the applicant but did not decide Wednesday.
Another condition of approval was that if a complaint was submitted, the county could refer the issue to the hearing examiner to conduct a public hearing with the authority to amend any of the conditions of approval or even revoke the permit.
Two neighbors of the Cashmere property spoke against the permit saying that Hauter was an absentee owner who did not appropriately manage the property.
The neighbors also felt that it would be impossible to enforce the 90-day rule and were concerned the park did not mesh well with other land uses in the area. The said they were also concerned about parking.
Haueter said he will have an onsite manager to ensure that the park runs smoothly.
The hearing examiner is expected to release his decision concerning the application sometime before Nov. 16.
