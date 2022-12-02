CASHMERE — The city of Cashmere is collecting a final round of public input on its five-year Parks, Recreation and Open Space Plan to improve the city’s recreational landscape. A public hearing is set for Dec. 12 at 6 p.m. at City Hall.

Residents can provide feedback on the mapped out goals, potential new assets listed under the mapped out goals and funding options to support the development of the plan.



