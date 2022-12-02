CASHMERE — The city of Cashmere is collecting a final round of public input on its five-year Parks, Recreation and Open Space Plan to improve the city’s recreational landscape. A public hearing is set for Dec. 12 at 6 p.m. at City Hall.
Residents can provide feedback on the mapped out goals, potential new assets listed under the mapped out goals and funding options to support the development of the plan.
“We’re taking care of the people that live here, but also generating some interest in tourism, people that come here and recreate, shop, eat and drink,” said Steve Croci, director of operations, at the Nov. 28 city council meeting.
He added one goal is, "Really improve our river access. We’re a beautiful town on a beautiful river and there’s really a little bit of a disconnection there, so make that a little better. Make it a recreational hub.”
A “vibrant riverfront,” the plan’s terminology for the goal, is just one aspect of the multi-pronged plan. Outdoor recreation enhancements, such as pickleball courts and the establishment of an Art in the Park program, is another goal within the plan. The plan also proposes connectivity between multi-use trails, walkways and pathways both to regional trails and within the city.
“We want to connect to our bigger regional community, but also…a nice pathway from your house to a park and that there’s parks close to your house. I think the goal is within a 10 minute walk,” Croci said. “When we look at where we’re growing out west, there’s really no city property.”
The city compiled community input, which came in the form of public meetings and surveys, to shape the plan and align goals with locals’ interests. According to city documents, 124 surveys were submitted with 60% in the age demographic of 35-64 years old. Survey questions varied from how parks are used, areas of needed improvement in the parks and which parks’ that Cashmere residents frequented. Park facilities owned by the city also underwent an evaluation to identify condition, access and future development potential.
“We got, what I’d say, is pretty decent input from our community meetings and surveys. We (planning commission) tried to incorporate all of those. A bunch of great ideas in there. They’ll only be ideas, unless we get some money,” said Croci. “The big thing is, the funding. How do you pay for it?”
Funding options include grabbing from both Cashmere and state funds as well as bonds, grants, a short term special levy and the real estate excise tax. The city could also pursue the aquatic land enhancement fund financially backed by the state Department of Natural Resources to finance up to $80,000 for both the acquisition and development of waterfront parks and public access sites. Volunteers and donations are listed as another option to explore.
“If we want to use anything (i.e. grants) outside of the city — the first thing for funding is to have a plan. This is that first step of getting some other people’s money, getting a plan that’s approved,” said Croci.
