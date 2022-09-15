Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

CASHMERE — What do you do when your residents want to attend the Chelan County Fair but can't? At Cashmere Post Acute, you bring the fair to them.

Music played as residents made their entrance to a room filled with all the makings of an afternoon carnival Wednesday. Games and prize tables were set up in one area for residents to travel back and forth. Sweet and salty treats were being prepped down the hall. 



Don Seabrook: (509)661-5225

seabrook@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?