"That's for you, Dad," says Annette Nelson as she makes a basket during the Cashmere Post-Acute's fair Wednesday. She said her father played basketball before entering the Navy. "He taught me all I know," she said. She received a small prize for her deed.
CASHMERE — What do you do when your residents want to attend the Chelan County Fair but can't? At Cashmere Post Acute, you bring the fair to them.
Music played as residents made their entrance to a room filled with all the makings of an afternoon carnival Wednesday. Games and prize tables were set up in one area for residents to travel back and forth. Sweet and salty treats were being prepped down the hall.
“I love darts,” resident Julie Brekenridge said excitedly after popping four consecutive balloons on a balloon dart wall. “It felt good, I haven’t lost my touch.”
Balloon darts weren’t the only event being offered at the makeshift fair. Residents could fish for rubber ducks, get their photos taken with fun cutouts and take turns shooting basketball hoops. Prize tables were filled with blow-up saxophones and guitars to collect as they moved through the festivities.
Near the food, resident Janet Holcomb waited for a hot dog while she teased Activities Director Alisha Ricketts with her purple blow-up saxophone she snagged. When asked why she selected that prize she said, “Why not?”
The residents were able to choose from corn dogs, hot dogs, popcorn, cotton candy and even deep-fried Oreos. Cashmere Post Acute offers rehabilitation therapy and both long-term and short-term care to 84 adults, also providing care to folks who are mentally disabled or have Alzheimer's or dementia.
Ricketts, who was whipping up the fried Oreos, has been busy bringing new activities to Cashmere Post Acute. She and her team began prepping for the mini fair 3 to 4 weeks in advance. They set up the day before.
Ricketts gathered volunteers to help the flow of the activities inside the facility. Originally, they planned for an outdoor petting zoo with farm animals, but due to uncertainty over smoke, that portion of the day was canceled.
“So far, so good!” resident Evelyn Bradley said after she collected her popcorn and cotton candy. Bradley was gearing up to try all of the events.
“I tried the darts and didn’t know how to shoot ‘em,” she said. “I missed five times!”
The mini fair, thought up by Ricketts and her team, was brought to life after residents were requesting to go to the Chelan County Fair, but not everyone could make the trip.
Activities, Ricketts said, are very important to the residents. Ricketts said she “went a little crazy” planning five activities this month. Others included a car wash fundraiser on Sept. 9 and a casino trip the day before the fair.
“I know it means a lot to them," Ricketts said about the new and exciting activities. "I know before we weren’t doing as many activities before I was hired on — there just wasn’t a good morale going on. Activities [are] really, really important to them. If they do not have their daily bingo, that’s a no no. They have to have their daily bingo.”
