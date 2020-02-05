WENATCHEE — A Cashmere woman accused of killing her mother was found incompetent to stand trial and ordered Wednesday to undergo mental health treatment at Eastern State Hospital.
Anita Jones Burgess will spend 90 days at the Spokane psychiatric hospital in an effort to restore her mental competency.
Jones Burgess, 70, is charged in Chelan County Superior Court with first-degree murder. On Jan. 11, she called 911 to report she killed her mother, 96-year-old Katherine Wiczai, at their home in Cashmere. Jones Burgess told detectives she bludgeoned, choked and stabbed Wiczai to death.
Jones Burgess was evaluated Tuesday by a mental health professional appointed by the court and found incompetent to stand trial, said her attorney, Jeremy Ford in court Wednesday. Judge Travis Brandt signed an order for her to spend 90 days at Eastern to restore competency. A review hearing is scheduled for April 1.
Jones Burgess, who was brought into the courtroom in a wheelchair, is mostly non-verbal, Ford said. Deputies and Ballard Ambulance responded to her home Jan. 3 — eight days before her mother’s death — after she overdosed on pills, according to an incident report from the sheriff’s office. She told a deputy she attempted to kill herself.
Jones Burgess will be transferred to the psychiatric hospital as soon as possible, said Prosecutor Doug Shae, but it could be six to eight weeks before Eastern has room for her. She’s being held at the Chelan County Regional Justice Center on $1 million bail.
The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office hasn’t established a motive for the homicide, said Chief of Operations Jason Reinfeld.
In her 911 call to RiverCom Dispatch, Jones Burgess said she killed Wiczai so her dogs wouldn’t eat Wiczai. Det. Ernie Senseney wrote in a probable cause affidavit, “Anita offered no explanation for her mother’s killing, other than to say, ‘I guess I must have hated her.’”
Officials initially identified her as Anita Burgess Jones, but have since identified her as Anita Jones Burgess.