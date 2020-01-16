WENATCHEE — Prosecutors filed a first-degree murder charge Wednesday against a Cashmere woman accused of killing her 96-year-old mother.
Anita Burgess Jones, 70, was charged in Chelan County Superior Court in the death of her mother, Katherine Wiczai.
She’s being held at the Chelan County Regional Justice Center on $1 million bail. Jones is scheduled to be arraigned Jan. 27 in superior court.
Jones called 911 at 2:05 a.m. Saturday to report she killed Wiczai at their home on the 400 block of Pioneer Avenue in Cashmere.
Jones told detectives with the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office she struck Wiczai in the head with a 5-10 pound horse statuette, choked and then stabbed her in the neck, according to a probable cause affidavit. She also said she’s addicted to pain medications and hears voices.
Det. Ernie Senseney wrote in the affidavit that Jones, “offered no explanation for her mother’s killing, other than to say, ‘I guess I must have hated her.’”
Beyond that, authorities aren’t yet sure what triggered the alleged act.
“As far as reason, we haven’t come up with anything new,” said Jason Reinfeld, chief of operations with the sheriff’s office.
The sheriff’s office responded to calls at Jones’ home twice this month. Information related to the calls wasn’t immediately available.