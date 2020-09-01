WENATCHEE — A Cashmere woman accused of killing her 96-year-old mother was found competent to stand trial on Monday.
Anita Burgess Jones, 70, is charged in Chelan County Superior Court with first-degree murder in the death of her mother, Katherine Wiczai. Jones told detectives she bludgeoned, choked and stabbed Wiczai to death Jan. 11 at their home in Cashmere, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Superior Court.
Jones, 70, was ordered in February to undergo mental health treatment at Eastern State Hospital in Spokane to restore competency. The hospital found her competent to proceed in her defense on Aug. 24. Judge Lesley Allan approved the order Monday.
Jones was arraigned Monday and trial was set for Oct. 20 in Superior Court. She’s being held at the Chelan County Regional Justice Center on $1 million bail.
Jones' attorney, Jeremy Ford, called for an evaluation of her mental health not long after her arrest. In February court appearance, Ford described Jones as mostly non-verbal. Eight days before the alleged murder, Chelan County deputies and Ballard Ambulance medics were called to her home after she attempted to kill herself, according to an incident report from the Chelan County Sheriff's Office.
After she allegedly killed Wiczai, Jones called 911 and told dispatchers she killed Wiczai so her dogs wouldn’t eat Wiczai, the affidavit said.
Detective Ernie Senseney wrote in the probable cause affidavit, “Anita offered no explanation for her mother’s killing, other than to say, ‘I guess I must have hated her.’”
Jones’ last name has been a matter of confusion in court. She was arrested under the name Anita Burgess Jones, but then charging documents listed her as Anita Jones Burgess. On Monday, Jones told the court her name is Anita Burgess Jones.