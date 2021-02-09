OKANOGAN — A 65-year-old Cashmere woman accused of aiding an Okanogan County Jail escapee in a weeklong flight from custody pleaded not guilty Monday.
Authorities say Teresa Kay Lancaster helped inmate Christian E. White, who allegedly broke out of the jail Jan. 5 with Kristofer Wittman, to flee from authorities. White and Lancaster were arrested Jan. 12 in Portland, Oregon, by U.S. Marshals.
Wittman was arrested the next day south of Malaga by authorities in Chelan County.
Lancaster on Monday entered not guilty pleas in Okanogan County Superior Court to charges of second-degree rendering criminal assistance, criminal conspiracy and accomplice to second-degree escape. Trial is set for March 2. She is being held at the jail on $35,000 bail.
White and Wittman are believed to have escaped by crawling through ventilation ductwork in an area that was annexed into the jail several years ago and has vulnerabilities the original jail does not, Sheriff Tony Hawley said Jan. 13. Wittman, 28, allegedly attempted to escape from the same area Dec. 26. It’s not clear how he made it to the Wenatchee Valley.
Law enforcement learned of Lancaster’s alleged involvement when she called the jail after the escape.
Investigators say Lancaster called the jail the morning of the escape to report that she’d given White a ride from the jail under the belief that he was free on bail but then kicked him out of her car after learning he’d escaped.
An Okanogan County deputy followed up with Lancaster and grew suspicious because of inconsistencies in her story, the affidavit said. Lancaster hung up after the deputy read her her Miranda rights.
(In a probable cause affidavit filed Jan. 5 in Douglas County Superior Court — the court presiding over the alleged crime that landed White in jail — Lancaster was referred to as a man named Terri Lancaster.)
Detectives later reviewed jail video calls from White to Lancaster between Jan. 1 and Jan. 4 in which they plan for Lancaster to pick up White from the jail.
In the first call, White proposes a hypothetical scenario to a reluctant Lancaster, according to the Okanogan County affidavit.
White: “My window is open, I’m climbing out, you going to come get me?”
Lancaster: “Of course I’d come get you, but I don’t want you to get in more trouble.’
White: “So you're telling me no.”
Lancaster: “‘I’ll come get you, I just don’t want you to get in more trouble.”
White: “I was just kidding.”
On Jan. 4, White gave her instructions to park at a church across from the jail, to bring a change of clothes, and noted that a bondsman should be available between 8 to 10 a.m.
In total, White made 10 video calls to Lancaster in the four days leading up to his escape, including eight calls Jan. 4 when Lancaster was in a vehicle and said she was on her way, the affidavit said.
On Jan. 6, Wenatchee Police reported to Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office they’d learned that a room at the La Quinta Inn and Suites on North Wenatchee Avenue was rented to a woman whose phone number returned to Lancaster, the affidavit said. In a search of the room, police found a note from White that said Lancaster had no knowledge of the escape and that she tried to convince him to turn himself in.
It was apparently the second note White had left in as many days. When jailers learned he was no longer in custody, they found a note from White stating he was in fear for his life due to COVID-19 and the jail wasn’t doing enough to protect inmates from the virus.
Wittman allegedly left a note as well: “Watch one hand while the other one leaves. See you on the flip side.”
White and Wittman are each charged in Superior Court with second-degree escape.
Wittman, a Bellingham resident, appeared Monday in Superior Court for a pretrial hearing to determine evidence. He entered a not guilty plea Jan. 25.
White, a 53-year-old Rock Island resident, has not yet been transported back to the Okanogan County Jail.
Hawley said Monday that White has been held at the Southern Correctional Entity in Des Moines for violating the terms of his community custody, or parole, since Jan. 19. He added it’s not clear when White will be transported to Okanogan County.