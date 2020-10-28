WENATCHEE — As if phone scams weren’t already brazen, authorities say a new fraudster has been impersonating a sergeant with the “Chelan Police Department.”
An unknown caller recently contacted at least three local residents claiming to be Sgt. Adam Musgrove with the Chelan Police Department and demanding court payments, the Chelan County Sheriff's Office said in a social media post. Those calls are not legitimate and were not made by Musgrove.
The sheriff's office offered a few points for residents to be aware of should they receive a similar call.
First, the Chelan Police Department ceased to exist in 2004. Second, Musgrove, while a real employee of the sheriff’s office, was promoted from sergeant to chief of patrol a few months ago. And third, the sheriff’s office will not contact you to ask for money or payments.
The sheriff’s office advises residents concerned about the legitimacy of a call from a deputy to call RiverCom Dispatch at 663-9911 to verify the deputy’s name and duty status, or to transfer the call to the specific deputy.