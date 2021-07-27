WINTHROP — The Cedar Creek and Cub Creek fires continue to grow near Winthrop as crews attempt to contain both blazes.
The Cub Creek Fire has burned 51,168 acres and is just 11% contained, according to a Tuesday morning Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest report. It has more than doubled in size since Saturday.
The Cedar Creek Fire has steadily grown and is 33,462 acres with 13% containment. It has forced the closure and evacuation of all guests at the popular Sun Mountain Lodge resort near Winthrop.
Ground crews fighting the Cub Creek Fire in the west and north ends have been dealing with dense smoke, limiting aircraft visibility, as they attempt to stop the fire, according to the report.
Air quality has dropped for many in the Methow Valley due to smoke in stagnant air, according to the report.
A smoky forecast of unhealthy to hazardous air is projected for Winthrop on Tuesday, according to the report. Mazama and Twisp should also expect periods of smoky air as well.
Officials are holding two community meetings about the fires in Winthrop and Twisp for residents to attend. The Winthrop meeting will take place at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Mack Lloyd Park. The Twisp meeting will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Twisp River Park.
We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.