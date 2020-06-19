WENATCHEE — Green chalk in hand, Dawn Thomas put the finishing touches on her message: "Black joy is the future."
Her writing on the sidewalk of Walla Walla Point Park joined a tapestry of other messages honoring black lives and calling for their fair treatment. Around 75 people gathered in the park Friday to celebrate Juneteenth, an annual holiday recognizing the end of slavery in America.
Thomas, a Wenatchee resident, is originally from Cincinnati and grew up celebrating the holiday. To her, Juneteenth means resiliency.
"I'm here to celebrate how far we've come and the struggles black folks have gone through over the years," she said. Thomas planned to continue the celebration later that evening with a family game night over Zoom.
Juneteenth traces its roots to June 19, 1865, when Union Gen. Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas, to announce the Civil War had ended and enslaved people in the region were freed.
The Emancipation Proclamation had been signed 2.5 years before, but there weren’t enough Union troops in Texas to enforce the order until Granger’s arrival and the end of the Civil War, according to Juneteenth.com, which tracks the day’s history and celebrations.
The day has been celebrated since the late 1800s, but its recognition in recent years has seen a “phenomenal growth rate within communities and organizations throughout the country,” according to the site. It's a recognized holiday in Washington, but not a legal state holiday.
The death of George Floyd on May 25 and weeks of national protests since have intensified focus on the holiday, and the larger issue of racial discrimination in America.
Cities across North Central Washington have joined those Black Lives Matter protests, often drawing more than 1,000 people for speeches and marches.
More events are planned in coming weeks: A march for black transgender and and queer lives will be hosted on June 28 by Wenatchee Pride and the NCW Black Lives Matter Action Council.
Friday’s Juneteenth celebration was meant to be just that — a celebration, organizers said. With music playing, information was shared and voter registration was encouraged.
A virtual Juneteenth celebration was also held Friday by the group Activate Leavenworth.
The Wenatchee Valley Museum and Cultural Center held its first Social Justice Series event to talk about race, George Floyd’s death and the national Black Lives Matter protests.The panel included local community members offering their opinions and experiences as people of color in North Central Washington.
“All we’re asking for is to be loved and to be treated equally,” panelist Dr. Ashley Simpson said. "We’re here because we’re being murdered, all the time."
Dr. Simpson mentioned the killing of Manuel Ellis, a black man who died in the custody of the Tacoma Police Department in March. Similar to the death of Floyd in Minneapolis and Eric Garner in New York in 2014, Ellis’s death was caused by respiratory arrest due to hypoxia, or the deprivation of oxygen, due to physical restraint.
“Why are so many people stating before they die that they can’t breathe?” she said. “Until that accountability happens, we will continue to be in this situation.”
