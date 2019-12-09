WENATCHEE — The U.S. Census Bureau is looking for temporary census takers to help count Chelan County households next year.
The temporary workers will visit housing units that haven’t responded to questionnaires and ensure people in those households are counted, according to a Sunday press release from the bureau.
It’s part of the bureau’s Nonresponse Followup Operation, which requires more field workers than any other part of the national population count, according to the release. The census helps determine how more than $675 billion is distributed every year.
Workers are paid $16 per hour and can apply online at 2020census.gov/jobs.