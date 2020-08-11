NCW — Census takers on Sunday began in-person visits to Eastern Washington households that have not responded to the 2020 Census.
In Chelan County, 54.9% of households have already responded to the questionnaire via mail, phone or the internet, according to a news release from the U.S. Census Bureau. In Douglas County, that figure is 60.2%.
The best-responding county in Eastern Washington is Benton County, which has a 72.7% response rate.
Census staff, who are hired from local communities, will try to collect responses from the remaining households in person.
Staff will take health precautions this year due to the pandemic.
Each will follow local public health guidelines when they visit, including wearing masks if they're required in the area, according to the release. They must also take a virtual training on health and safety protocols, including social distancing.
Households can still return their mailed questionnaires or respond by calling 844-330-2020 or visiting 2020census.gov.
Census counts are conducted once every 10 years and attempt to count all people who live in the United States. The results are used to determine the number of seats per state in the U.S. House of Representatives and the allocation of billions of dollars of federal funds.