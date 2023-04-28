Center for Alcohol & Drug Treatment

The Center for Alcohol & Drug Treatment received $19.6 million from the state's capital budget for a new expanded facility. The current center is located 327 Okanogan Ave.

WENATCHEE — The nearly 70-year-old building housing the Center for Alcohol & Drug Treatment may not be the center's home for too much longer after receiving nearly $20 million in funding. 

The center — a nonprofit providing detox and intensive inpatient treatment for drug treatment, among other services — received $19.6 million from the 2023 state capital budget approved last week for the purchase of property and the construction of a new facility.

Tree in Center for Alcohol & Drug Treatment

A tree adorned with Mother Day's cards is a year-round fixture in the dining hall of the Center for Alcohol & Drug Treatment. The center was included in the state's capital budget to receive $19.6 million for a new expanded facility.
Loretta Stover

Loretta Stover

Center for Alcohol & Drug Treatment Center 


Oscar Rodriguez: (509) 665-1179

rodriguez@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?