A tree adorned with Mother Day's cards is a year-round fixture in the dining hall of the Center for Alcohol & Drug Treatment. The center was included in the state's capital budget to receive $19.6 million for a new expanded facility.
WENATCHEE — The nearly 70-year-old building housing the Center for Alcohol & Drug Treatment may not be the center's home for too much longer after receiving nearly $20 million in funding.
The center — a nonprofit providing detox and intensive inpatient treatment for drug treatment, among other services — received $19.6 million from the 2023 state capital budget approved last week for the purchase of property and the construction of a new facility.
"Those of us that have worked here for a very long time, every summer, we dream of a new building," said Loretta Stover, the center's executive director.
The center is located on 327 Okanogan Ave. in an unassuming building across from the old Deaconess Hospital. The center was founded in 1977 while the building itself was built in 1954. It was initially a dormitory for Wenatchee Valley College nursing students.
The three-floor building has 16 beds for its in-patient treatment but officials with the center have wanted to expand for a long time now, Stover said. The building is heated with old radiators and cooled with fans as the building has no air conditioning.
The center is full of decorations with a permanent Christmas tree in the dining hall. Elsewhere, inspirational quotes and other recovery-related materials, like schedules for each day of the week, hang on the walls.
The rooms for patients are located on the third floor, but there are no physical barriers between the men and women's hallways — an important consideration for Stover and staff as patients are instructed to focus on recovery.
And without an elevator, they cannot serve patients with any disabilities at the main center.
The center has expanded outward since its inception into a couple of homes nearby off-site used for youth services and monolingual Spanish-speakers.
State representatives Keith Goehner, R-Dryden, and Mike Steele, R-Chelan, were instrumental in securing the funds in this year's capital budget, Stover said. Goehner also helped the center conduct a feasibility study back when he was a Chelan County commissioner, she said.
Goehner in an news release April 21 said he was pleased to see the center included in the state budget.
"This much-needed project is one I have been working toward since I was a county commissioner," he said.
Gov. Jay Inslee toured the current center in February. Stover said that during his visit he was surprised by how many services could be provided. She said that his visit was key in getting their request in the budget, but in the end it was a "joint effort by a lot of people supporting the center."
Another $400,000 was secured for the project through American Rescue Plan funds awarded to the center by Chelan County commissioners. Commissioner Kevin Overbay said he is thankful to legislators in recognizing the project's importance.
"There may be an opportunity to create a mental health diversion and substance use disorder campus that will serve the greater region," he said in an email. "It’s exciting to think what this $19.6 million will do for our community."
At this time, Stover said she is not sure where the facility will be or what it will look like. The facility is meant to bring all their services and staff under one building, but the spot has not been chosen.
What Stover does know is that this new facility will double the number of intensive in-patient treatment beds from 16 to 32, while carving out some of those beds for youth, Spanish speakers and patients with mobility needs.
The facility would be the only drug treatment facility in the state with intensive inpatients beds for Spanish-speakers, Stover said. About a third of their outpatients are spanish-speaking.
With a much larger facility, Stover also said they would be able to take more Wenatchee Valley College students in the college's Chemical Dependency Studies program or nursing students.
"It's been a wonderful ride with this building," Stover said. "We've served a lot of people in this building ... but we've just outgrown it. And it's time to move on to a building that can accommodate all the special needs that are our patients have."
