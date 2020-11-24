WENATCHEE — The cries of a premature baby born at 32 weeks of gestation are different than those of a full-term baby, because of the size difference, says Brenda Baumeister.
Babies born at 32 weeks tend to weigh between 3.5 to 4 pounds, compared to a 7 to 8 pound full-term baby, she said.
Baumeister is the inpatient pediatric medical director at Central Washington Hospital. The hospital can now accept premature babies born as early as 32 weeks. In the past, the hospital was only able to care for babies born at 34 weeks of gestation. A baby born at 37 weeks is considered full term.
Before recent changes, a baby who was born in Wenatchee at between 32 and 34 weeks would be sent to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle or Providence Sacred Heart in Spokane.
“Now, we can bring those babies here. It’s so much more convenient for the families to be local, rather than go to Spokane or Seattle,” Baumeister said.
To care for the younger infants, the hospital has added a bubble CPAP (continuous positive airway pressure) machine and increased the availability of pediatric hospitalists to 24/7, she said. It also hired two new special-care nurses.
For the bubble CPAP machines, babies are fitted with a mask, Baumeister said. The device provides the baby’s airways with the pressure needed to keep premature lungs open.
Confluence Health has had a special care nursery, which some hospitals call a neonatal care unit, for 23 years, Baumeister said. The area used to be smaller and could only care for four babies at a time. They can now have up to six babies.
It’s one area with two pods that hold three babies each, and the pods have individual rooms for each baby, she said.
“And so, what’s back there are babies that are born premature, babies that are sick. Because sometimes babies that are born at term can have infections and breathing problems,” Baumeister said.
The addition of the CPAP machine and other changes will allow families in North Central Washington to stay in the area, she said. It is still a case-by-case basis, though, and if there are other complicating factors, a baby might be taken to one the other hospitals.
“We know what we can do and what we can’t do,” she said. “And if we get a call and the baby’s got something (we can’t handle) we’re like, ‘Oh no, no, no, not here. They need to go somewhere else.’ But there (are) a lot we can keep here.”
The hospital planned on making this move earlier in the year, but then COVID-19 hit, she said. They officially started accepting younger babies on Oct. 1 and have used the bubble CPAP machine on babies about five times.
The main problem with babies born prematurely is that they lack a substance in their lungs called surfactant. Human lung surfactant keeps air sacs in the lung open so CO2 is properly exchanged for oxygen, she said. Without surfactant, the air sacs collapse and can’t reopen.
“Depending on how premature you are, like if you’re 25 or 28 weeks old, you really don’t have any,” Baumeister said. “As you get older, up closer to the 32 and 34 weeks that we take care of, they usually have enough, or we can help support them until their body makes enough.”