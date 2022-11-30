Rosie Shipman, retired Confluence Health nurse, sits in her "office" at Central Washington Hospital. Shipman is a volunteer who washes and dries any donated blankets that go to newborn babies born at Central Washington Hospital.
Several homemade blankets and hats have been donated over the last couple of weeks to Central Washington Hospital. Any homemade baby hats to be donated should fit the size of about a grapefruit, said Rosie Shipman, Confluence Health volunteer.
WENATCHEE — Colorful patterns, drawings of sea animals, teddy bears and other goofy characters all sewn onto soft, fluffy blankets — Confluence Health is looking to the public to help give a homemade baby blanket and hat to every newborn at Central Washington Hospital.
The decade-long program began through the efforts of Rosie Shipman, Wenatchee resident and retired obstetrician nurse.
"They used to traditionally put babies in a little undershirt in the diaper and the hospital blanket," she said. "We wanted to put some color into the babies' lives, especially the ones that are here a little longer. It then sort of just exploded."
Now a volunteer, Shipman first began collecting and washing any donated blankets and hats in 2010.
In the past they had nearly 10 actively contributing crafters but many of them have gotten older and it's become harder for them, said Ceci Wood, Confluence Health volunteer customer service manager. But now, they're running dangerously low on supplies.
"We want to make sure that every baby that's born here leaves with the blanket and feels that comfort from himself has that covered in a hat," she said.
Central Washington Hospital had 1,300 baby deliveries in 2021, said Barbara Lawson, Confluence Health nurse director of obstetrics. And they anticipate hitting a very similar number this year, she added in an email.
Their biggest months for births are in the summer and early fall — June, July, August and September.
Shipman comes in twice a week into her "office" — a narrow room with a sink, washer/dryer combo and stacks of bins — to wash and dry all the donated baby blankets and hats. Shipman will even repair any of them at home that might have been damaged.
"It gets me up on Wednesdays and Fridays," Shipman said. "It gives me something to look forward to. It's a social interaction because I see some of my nurse friends, and I enjoy coming in here and seeing and knowing that I'm making a difference here with some people."
Any would-be, generous crafters can leave their donations at the front desk with their full name, address and phone number.
For reference, any hand-knitted hats should fit the size of about a grapefruit, Shipman said.
And blankets should be about 3 feet by 3 feet or 3 feet by 4 feet. The stitching and knitting should be kept tight, and people should use soft fabric and threads, material comfortable for the child, Wood said.
"Every baby here deserves to be celebrated and something to welcome them into the world with like you said some color, something to make them feel welcome and to make the parents feel like they were supported and cared for," said Adam MacDonald, Confluence Health spokesperson.
Shipman said the hospital has had anonymous donations and so would like to avoid that in order to give their thanks.
"I personally write a thank-you note to everybody that donates anything," Shipman said.
If people have any questions involved with donating for the project, people can reach out to Wood at (509) 662-1511, dialing 1 and then entering extension 33330.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone