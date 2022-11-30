Blankets and hats

Several homemade blankets and hats have been donated over the last couple of weeks to Central Washington Hospital. Any homemade baby hats to be donated should fit the size of about a grapefruit, said Rosie Shipman, Confluence Health volunteer. 

WENATCHEE — Colorful patterns, drawings of sea animals, teddy bears and other goofy characters all sewn onto soft, fluffy blankets — Confluence Health is looking to the public to help give a homemade baby blanket and hat to every newborn at Central Washington Hospital.

The decade-long program began through the efforts of Rosie Shipman, Wenatchee resident and retired obstetrician nurse.

Rosie Shipman, retired Confluence Health nurse, sits in her "office" at Central Washington Hospital. Shipman is a volunteer who washes and dries any donated blankets that go to newborn babies born at Central Washington Hospital.


