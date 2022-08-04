Purchase Access

WENATCHEE — The local nurses' union at Central Washington Hospital voted to ratify a new, three-year contract, addressing some of the issues intensified by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sara Bergenholtz

Sara Bergenholtz

Confluence Health nurse and chair of the Central Washington Hospital nurses union chapter

The goal of the new contract, certified June 30, is to both draw people to work in the hospital and keep those already working there, said Sara Bergenholtz, Confluence Health nurse and chair of the local union chapter.

Tracey Kasnic

Tracey Kasnic

Confluence Health Chief Nursing Officer


Oscar Rodriguez: (509) 665-1179

rodriguez@wenatcheeworld.com

