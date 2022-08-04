WENATCHEE — The local nurses' union at Central Washington Hospital voted to ratify a new, three-year contract, addressing some of the issues intensified by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The goal of the new contract, certified June 30, is to both draw people to work in the hospital and keep those already working there, said Sara Bergenholtz, Confluence Health nurse and chair of the local union chapter.
"We are extremely pleased to have successfully concluded our negotiations with (Washington State Nurses Association) for a new contract,” said Tracey Kasnic, chief nursing officer for Confluence Health, in a news release. "We are incredibly pleased to have worked out an agreement which recognizes and compensates employees with a contract that leads the local market and will help us to not only retain but attract additional staff to our facilities."
Central Washington Hospital is part of Confluence Health, North Central Washington's largest health care system, located in Wenatchee.
Kasnic wrote in an email that 530 nurses make up the Washington State Nurses Association's Central Washington Hospital unit.
This latest contract includes a 16% wage increase over three years and a new, flexible and equitable vacation process that should ensure more nurses get time off.
The hospital is also trying out a new system which should allow nurses to go on break without shifting their work onto other staff while they step off the floor, Bergenholtz said.
"The last few years in health care have been incredibly stressful," she said.
Health care workers at Central Washington Hospital and across the state have pushed through several waves of COVID-19 hospitalizations, stressing the system for the last two years.
The issue was exacerbated as the state was already dealing with an existing nursing shortage, according to Bergenholtz. In the winter and summer of 2021, Confluence Health reported working through its low staff counts, according to World archives.
Health care organizations across the country, including Confluence Health, were struggling for quite some time before the pandemic impacted their nursing staff counts, wrote Adam MacDonald, Confluence Health spokesperson, in an email.
The issue reaches further back than the COVID-19 pandemic, as far fewer nurses were coming into the profession to meet the need at Central Washington Hospital and statewide, MacDonald wrote.
Kasnic wrote in an email she estimates that Central Washington Hospital alone has nearly 130 vacancies for inpatient nurses.
The Washington State Hospital Association estimates that it would take 6,100 licensed nurses to fill all the open positions in acute care hospitals, according to a 2021 survey.
Many nurses statewide left to become traveling nurses — nurses who travel to other hospitals and serve on a temporary basis and on a different contract — or left the profession altogether due to the stressful, working conditions, Bergenholtz said.
During the pandemic, traveling nurses were earning almost four times more than their permanent staff counterparts due to high demand, according to Bergenholtz.
Bergenholtz said she knows many nurses who left the profession because they could not get any time away. Before, vacations were handed out by seniority. But the pandemic created a bottleneck of requests with new nurses being frequently passed over for vacations or getting very short vacations.
Confluence Health acknowledged that "due to sheer necessity" during the COVID-19 pandemic it was unable to grant as many vacation requests as it did pre-pandemic, said MacDonald in an email.
Now, Central Washington Hospital nurses in the new contract are guaranteed to get two vacations a year instead of one, with none of the vacations being less than seven days. And, staff will now be able to use up to 90% of their yearly paid time off.
"Confluence itself recognized the concern and this was one of those really collaborative moments where we came together and we're able to design a process that I'm really looking forward to," Bergenholtz said.
In regard to the nurse staffing shortage, Bergenholtz said she believes Confluence Health did its best given the bad situation it was in through the pandemic. She attributes its success in part to Confluence Health's administration recruiting traveling nurses and retaining some of its staff.
Bergenholtz said she could have chosen to become a traveling nurse pretty easily, since she does not own a home in the area and does not have any kids. But she decided to stay because the hospital is a good place to work.
"And we hear that from our travelers all the time — they like (working at the hospital)," she said. "They agree it's safe and a good place. And I think that 100% puts us above the pack when it comes to getting back in to alleviate the shortages that everyone is experiencing right now."
But things can be improved, Bergenholtz said. The nursing landscape has vastly changed in the last couple of years and is expected to change in the future.
The newly ratified contract continues through 2025.
At the next go-around, Bergenholtz would like to see more nurses advocate for themselves.
"I personally like to see any change that helps nurses be able to care for themselves and their patients to the best of their ability and help them be able to advocate more effectively for themselves," she said. "We're not very good at that, honestly. And there are changes that need to be made to how nurses see themselves."