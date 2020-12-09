WENATCHEE — Central Washington Hospital is near maximum capacity for patients and the number of COVID-19 cases keeps climbing.
The hospital has begun to divert patients to the Westside in its intensive care unit and progressive care unit, said Dr. Jason Lake, Confluence Health chief medical officer.
As of Wednesday morning, about 40 people were in the hospital with COVID-19 — 34 of them in isolation, Lake said. Nine patients with COVID-19 were in the intensive care unit and five of them were on ventilators.
The hospital can still make more beds available, but it does not have enough staffing to handle more patients, he said.
“There’s very little flexibility, our flexibility comes from calling nurses to take extra shifts or sometimes using nurses from one area and moving them to a different area,” Lake said. “But from a staffing standpoint we are really near maximum capacity.”
The hospital still has about 50 to 60 open nursing positions and they are using a lot of traveling nurses, who work off a contract on a limited basis, he said. The concern is that the remaining nurses are working a lot of overtime and getting burned out.
Meanwhile, Chelan and Douglas counties continue to see a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases, according to Chelan-Douglas Health District data. The two counties are now at a rate of 1,017.2 positive cases per 100,000 people over a two-week period.
The two counties have had 1,227 positive cases in the past two weeks, according to the health district. It has been over a month since the rate of infection has declined in the Wenatchee Valley.
The hospital is at the point where it is asking other medical centers to allow it to divert patients, Lake said. It means that if someone is injured and ends up going to the hospital, they may be taken somewhere else on the West side for medical care.
“So that makes me nervous as we start to fill up, just because we want to provide care to those patients here close to their home and not send them another facility,” Lake said.
Lake does not know, though, how much capacity there is for additional patients across the state, he said. If they are no longer able to divert patients they will need to cancel all elective surgeries and procedures.
Confluence Health has already canceled non-emergency medical procedures that would require an overnight stay at Central Washington Hospital, according to previous reporting.
The New York Times is reporting that hospitals serving more than 100 million Americans have fewer than 15 percent of intensive care beds still available as of last week.
According to the New York Times data, Eastern Washington hospitals' intensive care units are full or near capacity:
- Yakima - 100%
- Everett - 100%
- Clarkston/Lewiston, Idaho - 98%
- Moses Lake - 96%
“Once all the hospitals fill up throughout the state we enter a staffing model that is no longer standard,” he said. “We start using nurses and nurses assistants and medical assistants in ways that they are not used to functioning.”