WENATCHEE — A credit union, a ski resort and an insurance agency have more in common than a Wenatchee address — all three are finalists in the Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce’s annual business of the year award.
The winner of the trio — Heidi Huddle’s Allstate Insurance, Mission Ridge Ski & Board Resort and Numerica Credit Union — will be announced at the chamber’s virtual banquet on March 4.
The three finalists for the 2020 Nonprofit of the year are Evergreen Mountain Bike Alliance, Wenatchee Downtown Association and Chelan-Douglas Community Action Council.
The finalists were selected from nominations made last month by chamber members. Their profiles have been posted on the chamber’s Facebook page.
For details on the upcoming banquet, held virtually for the first time this year because of the COVID-19 health restrictions, are coming soon, according to a chamber press release.
For details, go to wenatchee.org or call 662-2116.