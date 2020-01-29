WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce has selected three finalists for its two major awards. 

The finalists for Business of the Year:

  • Jeffers, Danielson Sonn & Aylward law firm
  • Tumbleweed Shop & Studio
  • McGlinn’s Public House

The finalists for Nonprofit of the Year:

  • Chelan-Douglas CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates)
  • Serve Wenatchee Valley
  • The Wellness Place

Nominees had to be chamber members and were submitted by the public. The chamber's awards committee selected the finalists, according to a Jan. 23 press release. 

The winners will be announced at the chamber's annual banquet on March 5 at 5:30 p.m.

Last year's awards went to Cashmere Valley Bank and Chelan-Douglas Volunteer Services. 

