WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce has selected three finalists for its two major awards.
The finalists for Business of the Year:
- Jeffers, Danielson Sonn & Aylward law firm
- Tumbleweed Shop & Studio
- McGlinn’s Public House
The finalists for Nonprofit of the Year:
- Chelan-Douglas CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates)
- Serve Wenatchee Valley
- The Wellness Place
Nominees had to be chamber members and were submitted by the public. The chamber's awards committee selected the finalists, according to a Jan. 23 press release.
The winners will be announced at the chamber's annual banquet on March 5 at 5:30 p.m.
Last year's awards went to Cashmere Valley Bank and Chelan-Douglas Volunteer Services.