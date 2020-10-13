WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce will host two virtual candidate forums this week and is sharing a voters' guide in English and Spanish.
The forums will not be debate style and are intended to help educate viewers on different candidate’s stances, according to a chamber press release.
Candidates will be coming from Congressional Districts 4 and 8, State Legislative District 12 position 1 and Chelan County Commission District 3.
The Federal Forum, at 8 a.m. Wednesday, includes U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Sunnyside, who is running for re-election in Congressional District 4, and his opponent Doug McKinley, D-Richland.
Jesse Jensen, R-Bonney Lake, will attend the District 8 portion of the forum. Current U.S. Rep. Kim Schrier, who is running for re-election, declined to participate in the event, according to the release.
The Local Forum is at 8 a.m. Thursday. Candidates will include 12th District State Rep. Keith Goehner, R-Dryden, running for re-election, and his opponent Adrianne Moore, D-Winthrop. Chelan County Commission District 3 candidates Dale England and Tiffany Gering also are participating.
Candidates will receive questions covering topics such as COVID-19 response, health insurance, education and budget priorities, according to the release. The forums will not be open for questions from the audience.
Viewers of the forums can follow along by using a chamber supplied voters’ guide. The guide, available on the chamber's website, wenatchee.org, includes questionnaire answers from each candidate as well as additional information from local candidates not included in the forum.
Those interested to watch the forums can find Zoom registration information at wenatchee.org or stream the talks live from the chamber’s Facebook page.