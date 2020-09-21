WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce is hosting a virtual candidate forum series starting at 8 a.m. Oct. 14 and 15. The Zoom meetings also will be broadcast live on the chamber’s Facebook page.
“WVCC Advocacy Committee believes it is important to provide opportunity to candidates seeking public office to connect with the businesses in our community,” said chamber spokeswoman Sasha Sleiman.
Each candidate will be asked three questions so that business leaders can learn more about where they stand on key issues impacting the community.
Oct. 14 will feature congressional candidates:
- District 4: Incumbent Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Sunnyside, and challenger Doug McKinley, D-Richland
- District 8: Incumbent Kim Schrier, D-Sammamish, and challenger Jesse Jensen, R-Bonney Lake
Oct. 15 will feature:
- Candidates for Chelan County Commission, Dale England and Tiffany Gering.
- 12th Legislative District incumbent Rep. Keith Goehner, R-Dryden, and challenger Adrianne Moore, D-Winthrop.
To register for the Zoom platform, go to the chamber’s website, wenatchee.org.