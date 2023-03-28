Workers at far right install an overflow to the top of the fourth and newest digester at the city of Wenatchee's Wastewater Treatment Plant on Worthen Street on Thursday. It and a new mechanical building are about halfway through construction that started over a year ago.
A new digester at right and mechanical building at left at the city of Wenatchee's Wastewater Treatment Plant should be finished in a year. The bottom of both buildings sit over 10-feet below the surface.
WENATCHEE — Halfway into a two year construction project at the city of Wenatchee’s Wastewater Treatment Plant, the foot-thick walls of the fourth digester and the second mechanical building have been erected.
The $14.4 million digester and mechanical building are one of the largest capital budget item for the city in 2022 and 2023. At 44-feet in diameter and 38-feet tall, the digester is the same dimensions as the other three that surround an older mechanical building. They sit on the north side of the treatment plant off of Worthen Street.
The first digesters were installed in 1957, and the third one in 1991, said utilities engineer Jeremy Hoover.
All of them are the same size and are concrete tanks where solid waste is broken down by microscopic organisms. What goes in is a foul-smelling brown sludge the consistency of a milkshake. What comes out is a mostly odorless black, cake-like material and water.
It is trucked to drying bed facility south of Malaga where it is spread out, dried for about a month, and driven to a Columbia Basin farm to be used as fertilizer for animal feed crops, said sewer department supervisor Mike Hodgson.
He said a fourth digester is needed because of the increase in Wenatchee’s population and less liquid being released in the system by residents. It also provides a backup if a digester needs to be taken offline to be cleaned or repaired. The tanks shouldn’t need to be cleaned for about 15 years if everything is working normally, Hoover said.
Apollo Inc. out of Kennewick is doing the construction.
Hoover said the plant was built on top of the city’s large landfill and he was worried about what they would find when they dug down for the new structure’s foundations.
“We didn’t find anything really nasty,” he said, “just old bricks and broken concrete.”
Each of the four digesters look nearly identical although technology has changed how they operate inside. The first one is basically just a big tank. The second one has a top that moves up and down depending on the volume of gas that is produced. The third one has a gas mixing system that moves the material inside and the newest one will have a metal, 2-foot plunger in the center of the tank that moves up and down.
“Like a toilet plunger,” Hoover explained.
No matter how the design, the tanks need to be heated to just under 100-degrees and the waste has to be kept inside for just under a month.
A new mechanical building will house equipment needed for the process. It was necessary because on new standards requiring it to be completely separate from any of the gasses that are released by the digesters because of the risk of a methane gas explosion. That’s not the case with the older building.
A new burner that heats the tanks is also included in the construction and will save money in its efficiency, Hoover said. Trapped methane gas from the digesters is used in the burners supplemented by natural gas.
There has been an annual increase in sewer utility rates of 6% over the last four years.
