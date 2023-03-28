230329-newslocal-sewerupgrades 01.jpg
Workers at far right install an overflow to the top of the fourth and newest digester at the city of Wenatchee's Wastewater Treatment Plant on Worthen Street on Thursday. It and a new mechanical building are about halfway through construction that started over a year ago.

WENATCHEE — Halfway into a two year construction project at the city of Wenatchee’s Wastewater Treatment Plant, the foot-thick walls of the fourth digester and the second mechanical building have been erected.

The $14.4 million digester and mechanical building are one of the largest capital budget item for the city in 2022 and 2023. At 44-feet in diameter and 38-feet tall, the digester is the same dimensions as the other three that surround an older mechanical building. They sit on the north side of the treatment plant off of Worthen Street.

A concrete pump truck gets ready to pour a support beam on the roof of a new mechanical building at the city of Wenatchee's Wastewater Treatment Plant Thursday.
A new digester at right and mechanical building at left at the city of Wenatchee's Wastewater Treatment Plant should be finished in a year. The bottom of both buildings sit over 10-feet below the surface.


