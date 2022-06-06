WATERVILLE — Douglas County prosecutors have filed criminal charges against two boys accused of unlawfully entering Eastmont Junior High School and then fleeing police last week.
One boy was charged Friday in Douglas County Superior Court with first-degree burglary, resisting arrest, third-degree assault, possession of an illegal dangerous weapon, possession of a dangerous weapon on school facilities, obstructing a law enforcement officer, felony harassment, and tampering with physical evidence.
The other boy was charged in Superior Court with accomplice to first-degree burglary and obstructing a law enforcement officer.
Both boys are 15 years old and, according to the East Wenatchee Police Department, were previously expelled from the school. The boys entered the school about 7:30 a.m. May 31.
Police believe they are gang-affiliated and were headed to an area of the school where members of a rival gang were known to hang out, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Superior Court. One boy was allegedly in possession of a knife equipped with a brass knuckle-style finger guard.
The boys were arrested about 8:15 a.m. in the area of 9th Street N.E. and Eastmont Avenue. During the arrest, one boy allegedly threatened a police officer, the affidavit said. The same boy was reportedly seen burying the knife while running from police.
They’re being held at the Chelan County Juvenile Center and are scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday.
