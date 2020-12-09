WENATCHEE — Prosecutors on Tuesday charged two Seattle men who led police on a roughly 60-mile chase from Wenatchee to Teanaway.
Miles Berry Davis, 27, and Amrico DeSean Flight, 31, were arrested Dec. 3 after they allegedly stole a laptop and cellphone from a pickup at Walla Walla Point Park in Wenatchee, Wenatchee police wrote in a probable cause affidavit filed in Chelan County Superior Court.
Investigators say Davis was the driver of the black Dodge Grand Caravan that topped 100 mph as it fled police from Wenatchee to Kittitas County, where the Washington State Patrol stopped the minivan in the Teanaway area.
Davis and Flight are also accused of stealing a purse Dec. 3 from a car at Rotary Park in Wenatchee.
Wenatchee police Capt. Edgar Reinfeld said last week that Davis and Flight are suspected in a string of recurring vehicle prowls over the last year in the Wenatchee Valley.
Davis is charged in Superior Court with attempting to elude, second-degree vehicle prowl and two counts of second-degree theft. Flight is charged with second-degree vehicle prowl and two counts of second-degree theft.
Davis is being held at the Chelan County Regional Justice Center on $25,000 bail. He is scheduled to be arraigned Dec. 16 in Superior Court.
Flight was released from custody after posting $20,000 bail. An arraignment hearing is scheduled on Dec. 16, as well.