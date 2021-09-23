Hugh Herndon, left, and Clyde Pangborn stand beside their plane, Miss Veedol, following their landing near Fancher Field on Oct. 5, 1931. Next month marks the 90th anniversary of their historic non-stop trans-Pacific flight between Japan and Wenatchee.
90th anniversary celebration of the Miss Veedol flight
Wenatchee Valley residents are invited to relive East Wenatchee’s history-making Miss Veedol flight across the Pacific Ocean at a 90th anniversary celebration of the accomplishment.
The Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center will host a reception at 2 p.m. Oct. 3. Organizers plan to narrate the journey of Miss Veedol in the museum’s exhibit room.
A documentary film, “Miss Veedol — The Spirit of Wenatchee,” will be shown at 2:30 and 3:30 p.m.
East Wenatchee duo Clyde Pangborn and Hugh Herndon Jr. were the world’s first to fly nonstop across the Pacific Ocean in 1931, departing from Sabashiro Beach near Misawa, Japan. They made the historic flight in a little more than 41 hours, pulling off a belly landing in a field near present-day Fancher Heights.
The event date also marks the Wenatchee Valley Misawa Sister City Association’s 40th anniversary. All are welcome to attend.
